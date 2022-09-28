Pioneer Day is taking place this weekend

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Pioneer Day is coming back in full force this year.

After COVID caused organizers to scale back Pioneer Day last year, they are excited to return with everything.

There will be everything from vendors to a car show and a reenactment.

Pioneer Day Chairman Carole Menefee talk about what you can learn at the event.

“Some knowledge of the past; of how things were done in the past. How people lived and the skills they had. You will see skills here that a lot of people have never seen before, and for the children I think that is really important.”

They are planning to hold the event rain or shine with the vendors and car show on Saturday and the reenactment on Sunday.

The activities start at 9 am on Saturday with the car show at 10 am and 9 am on Sunday with the reenactment at 2 pm.



