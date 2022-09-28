New setback for Williamstown’s stands

Williamstown bleacher project
Williamstown bleacher project(Kheron Alston)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The new WIlliamstown Stadium is facing some set backs.

A manufacturing flaw was found with the home stands at Williamstown.

Michael Erb is the Coordinator of Communications for Wood County Schools, and he talked about stands.

Erb said, “I need to really emphasize that these bleachers were installed correctly, all of the contractors and engineers and everybody did a great job installing them. What happened was, we found a manufacturer’s flaw in it. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to not open the bleachers at this time.”

This week the Williamstown versus St. Marys will be played at PHS’s Stadium Field.

After this week, Williamstown games will be handled on a week by week basis and information about their games will be posted on their Facebook:

Williamstown High School - Facebook

