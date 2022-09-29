Arts and entertainment events happening September 29th - October 2nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, September 29th
- Art Display at WesBanco from 8 AM to 9 AM
- Birth-Two Years Story Time at Emerson Avenue Library from 10 AM to 11 AM
- Oil Painting in the Attic at Parkersburg Art Center from 10 AM to 12 PM
- Tai Chi - Advanced at Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library at 12 PM
- Board Games grades 4-8 at Williamstown Public Library at 3:30 PM
- 8″ Wood and Tile Trivet Class at BB2C Makerspace from 5 PM to 7:30 PM
- Live music with Ethan Timm at Over the Moon Pub and Pizza at 6 PM
- Community Homecoming Meeting at Belpre Masonic Lodge #609 at 6:30 PM
Friday, September 30th
- Art Display at WesBanco from 9 AM to 4 PM
- Preschool Story Time at Emerson Avenue Library from 10 AM to 11 AM
- Children’ Story Time at Williamstown Public Library from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM
- Open Woodshop at BB2C Makerspace from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM
- Music with Johnny Staats at the Blennerhassett Hotel from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM
- A Celebration of Gospel Music at Stuart’s Opera House from 7 PM to 9 PM
- Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at the Actors Guild at 8 PM
- Marie Osmond at Peoples Bank Theatre at 8 PM
- Songwriter Series at the Lafayette Hotel at 8 PM
- Candlelight Cruise at the Valley Gem Sternwheeler at 9 PM
Saturday, October 1st
- Blenntoberfest at Blennerhassett Hotel
- Octoberfest at Buell Island- Lowell, OH from 8 AM to 5 PM
- Guild Builder’s Open House at Actors Guild of Parkersburg from 9 AM to 12 PM
- Teen/Tween Acting Classes at 100 Mil Creek Rd. in Marietta, OH from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM
- Kids Shop and Create - Ages 3 and up at the Parkersburg Art Center from 10 AM to 5 PM
- Minted Vintage Market at Wood County 4-H Camp from 10 AM to 4 PM
- AFSP- Out of the Darkness Walk at Parkersburg City Park at 11 AM
- True Crime Book Club at Emerson Avenue Library from 1 PM to 2 PM
- Ox Roast at Wood County 4-H Camp at 4 PM
- Lucero at the Adelphia Music Hall at 7 PM
- Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at the Actors Guild at 8 PM
- Red Wanting Blue w/ River Cities Symphony Orchestra at Peoples Bank Theatre at 8 PM
- River Towne Band at Marietta Moose Club at 8 PM
- Sockdolgaer at Town House from 9 PM to 12 AM
Sunday, October 2nd
- Octoberfest at Buell Island in Lowell, OH from 8 AM to 5 PM
- Art Walk at Henderson Hall from 10 AM to 4 PM
- First Sunday Brunch at The Cocktail Bar from 11 AM to 2 PM
- Fall Bicycle Picture Painting ages 16+ at Blennerhassett Island at 1 PM
- Open Mic Sundays at Jeremiah’s Coffee House from 1 PM to 3 PM
- Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at the Actors Guild at 2:30 PM
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.