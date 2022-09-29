Arts and entertainment events happening September 29th - October 2nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - September 29th
By Henry Grof
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, September 29th

  • Art Display at WesBanco from 8 AM to 9 AM
  • Birth-Two Years Story Time at Emerson Avenue Library from 10 AM to 11 AM
  • Oil Painting in the Attic at Parkersburg Art Center from 10 AM to 12 PM
  • Tai Chi - Advanced at Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library at 12 PM
  • Board Games grades 4-8 at Williamstown Public Library at 3:30 PM
  • 8″ Wood and Tile Trivet Class at BB2C Makerspace from 5 PM to 7:30 PM
  • Live music with Ethan Timm at Over the Moon Pub and Pizza at 6 PM
  • Community Homecoming Meeting at Belpre Masonic Lodge #609 at 6:30 PM

Friday, September 30th

  • Art Display at WesBanco from 9 AM to 4 PM
  • Preschool Story Time at Emerson Avenue Library from 10 AM to 11 AM
  • Children’ Story Time at Williamstown Public Library from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM
  • Open Woodshop at BB2C Makerspace from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM
  • Music with Johnny Staats at the Blennerhassett Hotel from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM
  • A Celebration of Gospel Music at Stuart’s Opera House from 7 PM to 9 PM
  • Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at the Actors Guild at 8 PM
  • Marie Osmond at Peoples Bank Theatre at 8 PM
  • Songwriter Series at the Lafayette Hotel at 8 PM
  • Candlelight Cruise at the Valley Gem Sternwheeler at 9 PM

Saturday, October 1st

  • Blenntoberfest at Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Octoberfest at Buell Island- Lowell, OH from 8 AM to 5 PM
  • Guild Builder’s Open House at Actors Guild of Parkersburg from 9 AM to 12 PM
  • Teen/Tween Acting Classes at 100 Mil Creek Rd. in Marietta, OH from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM
  • Kids Shop and Create - Ages 3 and up at the Parkersburg Art Center from 10 AM to 5 PM
  • Minted Vintage Market at Wood County 4-H Camp from 10 AM to 4 PM
  • AFSP- Out of the Darkness Walk at Parkersburg City Park at 11 AM
  • True Crime Book Club at Emerson Avenue Library from 1 PM to 2 PM
  • Ox Roast at Wood County 4-H Camp at 4 PM
  • Lucero at the Adelphia Music Hall at 7 PM
  • Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at the Actors Guild at 8 PM
  • Red Wanting Blue w/ River Cities Symphony Orchestra at Peoples Bank Theatre at 8 PM
  • River Towne Band at Marietta Moose Club at 8 PM
  • Sockdolgaer at Town House from 9 PM to 12 AM

Sunday, October 2nd

  • Octoberfest at Buell Island in Lowell, OH from 8 AM to 5 PM
  • Art Walk at Henderson Hall from 10 AM to 4 PM
  • First Sunday Brunch at The Cocktail Bar from 11 AM to 2 PM
  • Fall Bicycle Picture Painting ages 16+ at Blennerhassett Island at 1 PM
  • Open Mic Sundays at Jeremiah’s Coffee House from 1 PM to 3 PM
  • Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at the Actors Guild at 2:30 PM

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Williamstown bleacher project
Williamstown vs. St. Marys football game moved to Stadium Field after setbacks with Williamstown’s new home stands
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Multiple arrests made by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force

Latest News

Daybreak - Artsbridge - Septmber 29th
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - September 29th
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters
WTAP News @ 6 -Mid Ohio Valley Health Dept. has bivalent COVId-19 boosters
Local musicians will host a benefit concert to raise money for a new memorial center at the...
Local musicians will host a benefit concert for a new memorial center
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game