Arts and entertainment events happening September 29th - October 2nd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, September 29th

Community Homecoming Meeting at Belpre Masonic Lodge #609 at 6:30 PM

Live music with Ethan Timm at Over the Moon Pub and Pizza at 6 PM

8″ Wood and Tile Trivet Class at BB2C Makerspace from 5 PM to 7:30 PM

Board Games grades 4-8 at Williamstown Public Library at 3:30 PM

Tai Chi - Advanced at Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library at 12 PM

Oil Painting in the Attic at Parkersburg Art Center from 10 AM to 12 PM

Birth-Two Years Story Time at Emerson Avenue Library from 10 AM to 11 AM

Art Display at WesBanco from 8 AM to 9 AM

Friday, September 30th

Candlelight Cruise at the Valley Gem Sternwheeler at 9 PM

Songwriter Series at the Lafayette Hotel at 8 PM

Marie Osmond at Peoples Bank Theatre at 8 PM

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at the Actors Guild at 8 PM

A Celebration of Gospel Music at Stuart’s Opera House from 7 PM to 9 PM

Music with Johnny Staats at the Blennerhassett Hotel from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM

Open Woodshop at BB2C Makerspace from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Children’ Story Time at Williamstown Public Library from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Preschool Story Time at Emerson Avenue Library from 10 AM to 11 AM

Art Display at WesBanco from 9 AM to 4 PM

Saturday, October 1st

Blenntoberfest at Blennerhassett Hotel

Octoberfest at Buell Island- Lowell, OH from 8 AM to 5 PM

Guild Builder’s Open House at Actors Guild of Parkersburg from 9 AM to 12 PM

Teen/Tween Acting Classes at 100 Mil Creek Rd. in Marietta, OH from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM

Kids Shop and Create - Ages 3 and up at the Parkersburg Art Center from 10 AM to 5 PM

Minted Vintage Market at Wood County 4-H Camp from 10 AM to 4 PM

AFSP- Out of the Darkness Walk at Parkersburg City Park at 11 AM

True Crime Book Club at Emerson Avenue Library from 1 PM to 2 PM

Ox Roast at Wood County 4-H Camp at 4 PM

Lucero at the Adelphia Music Hall at 7 PM

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at the Actors Guild at 8 PM

Red Wanting Blue w/ River Cities Symphony Orchestra at Peoples Bank Theatre at 8 PM

River Towne Band at Marietta Moose Club at 8 PM