Escape room at South Parkersburg Library

WTAP News @ 5
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

South Parkersburg Library is giving friends and families a fun experience.

The library will put together an Alice in Wonderland themed Escape Room for families and friends to work through.

This is the third escape room that the library has put together.

Olivia Jones is the manager of South Parkersburg Library and she talked about the reason behind the theme.

Jones said, “October 6th is Mad Hatter Day, and I have been wanting to do an Alice in Wonderland Escape Room for a while. I just feel like the book itself lends itself to and escape room theme with a lot of riddles and puzzles within the book itself. I just used that as an inspiration to try and make a very simple escape room that our patrons can participate in for free.”

The escape room will be available for groups to work through October 6th to the 11th.

They do ask that you call the library at 304 - 428 - 7041 to schedule a time to go through it.

