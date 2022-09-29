Local musicians will host a benefit concert for a new memorial center

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

Local musicians are hosting a benefit concert for the construction of a memorial center to honor a past boys and girls club teen coordinator this Friday.

The Garrett Scott Memorial Teen Center and Music Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County is named in honor and memory of Teen Coordinator, Garrett Scott, who passed away suddenly of heart complications in May of 2021 at the age of 25.

The musicians include Michael Moon Mullens, John Kunze, and Levi Westfall. They will be performing a mixture of folk, bluegrass and country. According to Mullens, they’ll taking turns playing and telling stories throughout the concert.

Only 100 tickets will be sold, and audience members will sit at tables rather than in rows. Tickets will cost $10 and are available now at the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County.

The event is on Friday, September 30, at 8 P.M. in the Gun Room of the Lafayette Hotel.

All proceeds from ticket sales will help to build the Memorial Center and Music Program.

According to a news release, the new center will have a lounge area, computer lab, and gaming area, while the music portion will consist of a recording studio and a music room filled with instruments learn to play.

According to the same news release, The Boys and Girls club has already purchased property for the Center and has begun the design phase. It is estimated that they will need to raise approximately $500,000 to break ground in 2023.

Local musicians will host the concert to help raise money for a new memorial center and program at the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County (Michael Moon Mullen)

