Marshall University to receive $13.8 million from state for new baseball stadium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is one big step closer to having a new baseball stadium.

Thursday afternoon, they announced they’re receiving a big chunk of funding that will allow the project to move forward.

The announcement was made at the site of the future stadium, which is to be built behind the Marshall softball field.

Marshall President Brad Smith said the university was $13.8 million short of being able to move forward with construction. Gov. Jim Justice presented the university with a check from the state in that amount.

“It’s several different buckets that have made it all go together to be able to make it happen,” Justice said. “You didn’t want to do half a million dollars and still be back here 10 years from today still trying to figure out what in the world to do. These are the kind of economic development projects we want to do in West Virginia.”

After making a few practice throws, the governor threw out a ceremonial first pitch to the Marshall catcher.

“We didn’t have a place to play,” Justice said. “We didn’t have anything to showcase. We needed this. We really needed this badly. I’m proud to be a little teeny part of it.”

President Smith said a conversation between former Marshall football coach Bob Pruett and the governor played a role in making this happen.

“We have other individuals like Coach Bobby Pruett who reached out and said ‘Are you aware of what Marshall is looking for?’ It’s the combination of Coach Pruett, Governor Justice, who’s a son of Marshall, and the whole community that said let’s do what we can, and the whole state supported this,” Smith said.

Construction is expected to begin in October and be completed by spring of 2024.

