Parkersburg H.S. Care Closet looking for more food and clothes donations

The Parkersburg high school “Care Closet” is looking for more help in stocking food and clothing supplies for students.

The officials of the closet, school nurse Danielle Brookover and teacher Janey Ott say that the closet is a primary resource for many families and children that are displaced from home.

As of now, the biggest area the closet is looking to fill is a lot of the clothing options and basic hygiene items.

“Our biggest need -- like we do clothes, shoes, hygiene items -- our biggest need that we have ongoing is t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jeans and sweatpants is basically what we need for a lot of kids. And that’s easier to fit than a specific size,” says Ott.

Officials with the closet say that they will be needing more clothing for the colder weather coming, as well as an increase in the food before the holidays.

“And the hygiene items like the deodorants and the toothbrushes, the toothpastes, that kind of stuff. It’s pretty important too because we have a lot of kids that don’t get that basic necessity at home. So, we get kids who stop by pretty frequently just asking for those things that we kind of sometimes take for granted too,” says Brookover.

Both Brookover and Ott want to thank the girls’ soccer team for its recent help in donating to the closet.

