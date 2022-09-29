Police: Janitor found with meth at Greenmont Elementary School

Wheeland arrested
Wheeland arrested(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department says a Greenmont Elementary School janitor was found with meth.

Police say the Vienna Police School Resource Officer (SRO) was called to Greenmont Elementary School at 3:31 p.m. Thursday because it was suspected an employee was under the influence.

Vienna Police say they found Clayton Wheeland inside the school. Medics were also called because of his condition.

Police say the investigation led to the recovery of a suspected amount of meth, six Adderall capsules, and marijuana.

Wheeland was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Wheeland will be medically cleared and then placed at the Wood County Holding Center and will await his arraignment at 10:00 p.m.

Wheeland faces no less than one year nor more than fifteen years in a correctional facility on the felony charge if he’s convicted. More charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Williamstown bleacher project
Williamstown vs. St. Marys football game moved to Stadium Field after setbacks with Williamstown’s new home stands
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Multiple arrests made by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force

Latest News

Franklin Elementary staff gather to celebrate.
Two local elementary schools improve enough to get off of CSI plan
Band of the Week - Waterford
Waterford is this week’s Band of the Week
South Parkersburg Library
Escape room at South Parkersburg Library
Parkersburg H.S. Care Closet looking for more food and clothes donations
Parkersburg H.S. Care Closet looking for more food and clothes donations