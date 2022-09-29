Ritchie Co. Schools to get new superintendent Nov. 1

Ritchie Co. Schools to get new superintendent Nov. 1
Ritchie Co. Schools to get new superintendent Nov. 1(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Changes are coming for Ritchie County Schools.

The school district will have a new person in charge by the start of November. As current superintendent, Jim Brown will be moving on from Ritchie County to become the West Virginia Schoolboard executive director and will leave on October 31.

Taking over in his place will be April Haught as the interim superintendent.

“I think all those years and all of the knowledge will only strengthen my ability to relate to the people. Because I live in Ritchie County, it’s the community I’m from,” says Haught. “I believe strongly in education that we have and hope to continue what we started to make sure that we do offer the education to students that give them opportunities in life.”

Haught has served as a teacher, principal and administrator all at Ritchie County Schools and is entering her 33rd year for the district.

“The value in that is the knowledge that she already has at Ritchie County Schools. She knows how the system operates, she’s helped keep it operating for many years. And now she has an opportunity to lead it,” says Ritchie County Schools board of education president, Torie Jackson.

Haught says that she is looking to continue the academic improvement that brown took a lot of pride in.

As well as addressing the teacher shortage that is currently at Ritchie County Schools.

