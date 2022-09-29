Students in walkout reportedly threatened with suspension by teachers, superintendent says

Morgantown High students walked out of class today to protest the flags being banned in schools.
Morgantown High students walked out of class today to protest the flags being banned in schools.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Eddie Campbell, Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools, addressed reports he received that students were threatened by some teachers with possible suspension from school for walking out on Wednesday.

Nearly 200 students participated in a walkout Wednesday afternoon to protest pride flags being banned in schools. Numerous residents were also on hand at the walkout to show their support for the students.

Dr. Campbell released the following statement on the situation:

It was brought to my attention that students reported that prior to yesterday’s walkout, some teachers threatened participants with possible suspension from school for their actions.

For clarification, there was absolutely no directive given to administrators or teachers to prevent students from expressing their viewpoints or for peacefully demonstrating on school property. While students’ absences from class will be counted as such, their peaceful protest on school property happened without any administrative consequences.

I would also like to reiterate that adults are not legally permitted to be on school property for demonstration purposes or for participation in political events or attempts to influence students.

Dr. Eddie Campbell, Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools

The decision to remove pride flags from schools has caused a firestorm of controversy, including protests outside of the Monongalia County Board of Education building on Tuesday.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

Members of the Morgantown community protest decision to remove Pride flag in schools

Morgantown High students walkout to protest pride flag banning

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Williamstown bleacher project
Williamstown vs. St. Marys football game moved to Stadium Field after setbacks with Williamstown’s new home stands
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Multiple arrests made by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force

Latest News

Parkersburg H.S. Care Closet looking for more food and clothes donations
Parkersburg H.S. Care Closet looking for more food and clothes donations
Ritchie Co. Schools to get new superintendent Nov. 1
Ritchie Co. Schools to get new superintendent Nov. 1
Patrolman Lauryn Birchfield and Gabo
Beckley PD sees first woman officer certified as K-9 handler
Meanwhile, two candidates vying to represent the Southern Regional Jail’s district, 45th, were...
W.Va. house candidates call for reform in recruiting and retaining correctional officers