Students in walkout reportedly threatened with suspension by teachers, superintendent says

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Eddie Campbell, Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools, addressed reports he received that students were threatened by some teachers with possible suspension from school for walking out on Wednesday.

Nearly 200 students participated in a walkout Wednesday afternoon to protest pride flags being banned in schools. Numerous residents were also on hand at the walkout to show their support for the students.

Dr. Campbell released the following statement on the situation:

It was brought to my attention that students reported that prior to yesterday’s walkout, some teachers threatened participants with possible suspension from school for their actions. For clarification, there was absolutely no directive given to administrators or teachers to prevent students from expressing their viewpoints or for peacefully demonstrating on school property. While students’ absences from class will be counted as such, their peaceful protest on school property happened without any administrative consequences. I would also like to reiterate that adults are not legally permitted to be on school property for demonstration purposes or for participation in political events or attempts to influence students.

The decision to remove pride flags from schools has caused a firestorm of controversy, including protests outside of the Monongalia County Board of Education building on Tuesday.

