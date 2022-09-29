Teenager writes book about how to succeed in business

Teenager writes book about how to succeed in business
Teenager writes book about how to succeed in business(wsaz)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At just 15 years old, Samuel Felinton, a Huntington High School student decided he wanted to start a business.

Now a couple of years later, the business has grown and he’s written the book Teenager Business.

“Teenager Business is basically a book I tried to write to help teenagers and other people to get into business,” he said. “And I broke it down into three simple sections -how to sell, what to sell, and who to sell to.”

Felinton said he began his business, Taipan Esports, during the pandemic by sponsoring video game players competing in Super Smash Brothers and Rocket League.

He hopes his peers can learn from his book and relate to someone their own age.

“It’s easier to listen to a teenager talk about business rather than an older person talk about business because I know what teenagers are going through right now,” he said.

Samuel’s mom Bethany said while she was surprised at how quickly his initial business took off, she’s not surprised by Samuel.

“If he says he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it,” she said. “I’m just excited to see as he further ages what he’s going to do.”

Now in his senior year of high school, he’s looking toward the future hoping for a full-ride scholarship to a college in West Virginia.

He said the next business he wants to get into is the decor industry.

“Posters, wall art, pillows, and stuff like that,” he said. “I want to learn how to fully design.”

If you’re interested in purchasing Teenager Business you can find it on Amazon.

