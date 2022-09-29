Two local elementary schools improve enough to get off of CSI plan

By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two local elementary schools have improved enough to be taken off of the Comprehensive Support and Improvement plan aka the CSI plan.

This Thursday Franklin Elementary staff gathered to celebrate. Jefferson Elementary made the mark too.

The schools originally got on the list due to not enough students performing at grade level and not enough students progressing fast enough. Test scores were the indicator of this.

Since then, staff have been working to turn the schools around.

Director of Federal Programs Tammy McKnight said, “The staff, the students, the administration, and the parents worked tirelessly to make sure that we’re doing everything right for kids and to help them be eliminated from that list.”

McKnight said the schools implemented a lot of professional development, based instruction around data and research, and worked to make classrooms more student-centered.

The two schools had been on the CSI plan for about four years.

