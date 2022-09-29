Waterford is this week’s Band of the Week

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Waterford Marching Band is coming back bigger and better this year

According to Band Director Mallory Casserly, the band is fairly young but they are now 15 members strong; up 7 members from last year

With only one upperclassman in the band, the Wildcats have more time to grow as the years go on.

The Waterford Marching Band not only grew in size, but they have a new director as well.

Mallory Casserly had been the assistant director but became director this year and thanked the previous band director Darci Robinson for helping the band grow.

Casserly said, “I think I have to thank Darci for that; she did a really good job of getting kids to be excited about band. I don’t feel responsible for any of that; when I got here, they were all signed up and ready to go. I’m excited to hopefully grow them even more for next year. I have a lot of really excited sixth graders who will be seventh graders and will join marching band.”

Sophomore Bethany Lashley is one of the newest members. She noticed fairly quickly the members of the band were helpful in bringing her up to speed.

Lashley said, “It’s really exciting. Everyone here just makes you feel really welcomed. If you need help you can basically ask anyone, and they will help you do stuff. We just feel like a really big family.”

Along with everyone being helpful, sophomore Audrey Longfellow also notices the effort members are putting in.

Longfellow said, “We have a lot of people who are participating and trying their hardest to put music out and show up.”

This year there is only one upperclassman so a lot of the responsibility is being put on the underclassmen...such as sophomore percussion section leader Brighton Eichhorn.

Eichhorn said, “I definitely notice a different from past years like different people putting in a lot more work. Different responsibilities are being put in different places of kids who, like myself, haven’t necessarily been in the band to long; but are kind of the oldest members at the moment. So, responsibilities are being put on us that we can totally handle.”

The Waterford Marching Band’s halftime theme this year is based on the Beatles. They perform at both home and away football games.

