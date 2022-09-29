WVU fraternity cleared of hazing allegation, sanctioned for other violations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A thorough investigation has cleared a West Virginia University fraternity of hazing allegations but revealed other violations resulting in separate sanctions.

Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has entered an agreed resolution with the University to end its interim suspension related to the hazing inquiry.

However, the chapter will be placed on deferred suspension through February 2023 and lose some social privileges through June 2023.

“This is an example of the reporting and investigation process working the way it should. We want students to feel comfortable reporting concerns, and we will take each one seriously,” Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, said. “In this case, our inquiry found no evidence of hazing, but exposed recruitment and alcohol behaviors which violate our Student Conduct Code. We now have an opportunity to work with students to help them better understand the policies and why they’re important for the safety of our entire campus community.”

Pi Kappa Phi has agreed to participate in numerous education, trainings and related harm reduction programs.

The University worked in collaboration with the staff of the national fraternity on the sanctions.

The local chapter president and advisor received letters sent from the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities notifying them of the details of the agreed resolution.

“We are committed to helping students engage in healthy ways with fraternities and sororities which contribute to our campus community in so many positive ways,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership.

