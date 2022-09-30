CLICK HERE TO WATCH: W. Va. High School Football

St. Marys @ Williamstown
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy A Block
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Click here to watch Williamstown host St. Marys.

The Yellow Jackets face the Blue Devils in week six of the West Virginia high school football season.

The game is scheduled for a 7:00 pm kick-off.

WTAP will air a special pregame special starting at 6:30 pm.

You can watch the pregame and game on TV on our MeTV channel, which is Suddenlink channel 19 and CAS channel 84. Jim Wharton, Mike Hayden, and Lance Binegar will have the call of the game.

Click Here To Watch The Game

