Haunted Parkersburg Tours start back up for the season

Haunted Parkersburg Tours are back for the season.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting this Friday night, Haunted Parkersburg Tours are back for their 26th year.

It’s been a staple fall activity for decades in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Tour guides walk people around Downtown Parkersburg, teaching them about the area and its supernatural history. Stories vary from year to year but some legends that have been used are the Mothman, UFO’s, and more.

Scarlet Sheppard, one of the tour officials, said of the experience, “You’re not going to get any ghosts jumping out at you, you’re not going to get anybody in costume, or any jump scares but you are going to get some authentic bone-chilling story-telling.”

Sheppard describes the tours as family-friendly.

The tours will run every Friday and Saturday in October except for the 21st.

Just show up at the Blennerhassett Hotel at 7:30 pm with a way to pay. You can either pay by cash or Venmo at the door.

To schedule in advance, you can book tickets at hauntedparkersburgtours.com.

Tickets are $10 for kids 13 and younger and $15 for anyone older.

Kids younger than five and babies are not allowed on tours.

