Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers helping Hurricane Ian victims

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Hurricane Ian causing a significant amount of destruction in Florida, the American Red Cross is stepping up with some help.

The American Red Cross has over five hundred disaster relief volunteers in the state of Florida helping in many different areas. Such as shelter, food and first aid.

One volunteer from the Ohio River Valley chapter, Charles “Chip” Pickering is working as a shelter manager along with his wife, Jan at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida.

Pickering is working to transition the shelters to post-landfall shelters while the communities clean up and restore utilities.

Pickering says that work like this is very rewarding to help those in need.

“It’s a challenge sometimes putting your life on hold for a while and ‘Stop the world, I’m going to Florida and help somebody.’ It’s as challenging as you might expect it to be. But it’s rewarding nonetheless,” says Pickering.

Pickering says that there are three feeding vehicles coming to the shelter he is managing, as well as 20 regional volunteers at the shelter already.

Red Cross officials say that they are looking to add more disaster relief volunteers.

To sign up, you can click on this link to get the training and certification.

