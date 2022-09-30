Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50

By Samantha Cavalli, Alexa Griffey and Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers.

According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time.

Traffic going westbound has been cut off, and traffic going eastbound is going to be slow.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, East Wood Volunteer Fire Department, Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department, and WVU Medicine Camden Clark Ambulance Center responded to the scene.

