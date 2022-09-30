Local church is preparing for its 75th annual book sale

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Trinity Episcopal Church is continuing on their 75-year tradition. The church will be holding their annual book sale next week.

This is the church’s 75th year doing the sale.

Starting Wednesday, October 5th and going through Saturday, October 8th, tens of thousands of books will be available in almost every genre.

Church member and archivist, Katharine Brown, said it may have started small but it gets bigger every year.

Brown said it’s a wonderful feeling to know that they’re doing something for the community… saying its a gift in more ways than one.

“The same itself is a gift to the community, but of course we then give proceeds back to the community and that’s a very satisfying thing.”

Katharine Brown has worked the book sale for several years and says her mother worked the sale for decades.

Hard covers start at $4,and soft covers are $2, and on Saturday it’ll be $3 a bag.

There will be lunch provided for anyone in the community on at noon on Friday. Brown said it will be delicious and anyone in the area, even workers in downtown, should stop by to enjoy the meal.

