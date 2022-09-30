Marietta Tigers volleyball teams holds home opener against Warren

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Tigers volleyball team has had a very successful season after playing every game on the road, they now come home to host the Warren Warriors for the first time in their new gymnasium.

It was a tight match all the way around with Marietta winning in three straight sets.

The Warriors put up at least 20 points in every single set but could not beat the scorching hot Tigers.

