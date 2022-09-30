Middle school students learn to budget with real world expenses

West Virginia Central Credit Union’s Mad City Money initiative came to Jackson Middle School
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Jackson Middle School 7th graders got to see what it takes to balance a budget Friday morning by participating in West Virginia Central Credit Union’s Mad City Money initiative.

Students used their math skills to budget real-world expenses like buying a house, childcare, groceries, and insurance.

Students were given a character bio that told them if they were married, divorced, had children, and what their budget was. They went station to station, writing checks to pay for the expenses, and even experiencing challenges like speeding tickets. At the end they needed to balance their checkbook.

Cindy Turner is the WV Central Credit Union’s Senior VP.

Turner said that if they can get to the kids at an early age, it will help them as they get older and have to face these real world problems.

Seventh grader, Kendra Richards said that today’s program was fun and helped her feel ready to handle the real world.

“Buying for the kid was really shocking and really expensive so it definitely prepared me for how much I would need to buy for a kid.”

Cherish George, a 7th grade science teacher at Jackson Middle School worked with the Credit Union and this program at her previous school. Now that she’s at Jackson, she wanted to bring the program to these students as well.

The Mad City Money initiative has been happening for about ten years, according to Turner. They’re partners in education with Edison Jr High and have done the program with them. They also have worked with some homeschool. She said the program is available for any interested school in the area.

Cherish George said she’d like to make this program a yearly thing for the school.

