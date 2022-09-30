Obituary: Bee, William F.

William F. Bee, 71, of Marietta, passed away at 4:08 pm, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Summit Acres Nursing Home in Caldwell.

Bill was born on February 21, 1951, in Celina, OH, to William E. and Marjorie A. Singer Bee. He retired in 2009 from the Eramet maintenance department and was a member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption. He enjoyed many vacations with family and friends.

On September 4, 1970, he married Mary Jane Giffin, who survives along with his brother, Michael J. (Brenda) Bee, sisters-in-law, Sandy Seevers and Cheryl Giffin, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents and daughter Jennifer Bee.

The family would like to thank the O’Neill Center and Summit Acres Care Center for the compassionate care given to Bill.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Oct. 3) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial in Tunnel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory to O’Neill Adult Center would be appreciated.

