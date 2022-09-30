Obituary: Foster, James Willard “Bub”

James Willard “Bub” Foster Obit
James Willard “Bub” Foster Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James Willard “Bub” Foster, 60, of Vienna, WV, passed away after a long illness surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born December 25, 1961, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late James and Joretta Starcher Foster. James was the business owner of Foster Contracting, who enjoyed car races and spending time with his family and friends.

James is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lisa Holbert Foster; One daughter, Alexis Foster; Three sons, Joshua Foster (Shandra), Justin Starkey, and Jacob Starkey; One sister, Charlotte Marshall; One brother, Rex Foster (Kathy); Nine grandchildren, Layla, Zach, Meegan, Taylin, Keatyn, Quinn, Jusiah, Everleigh, and Silas; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Roger Marshall.

A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Foster family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheeland arrested
Police: Janitor found with meth at Greenmont Elementary School
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Morgantown High students walked out of class today to protest the flags being banned in schools.
Students in walkout reportedly threatened with suspension by teachers, superintendent says
Power out on 7th Street
Power knocked out on 7th Street in Parkersburg
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Multiple arrests made by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: McCoy, Betty L. (McDonald)
Starling Ann McHenry Obit
Obituary: McHenry, Starling Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Smith, Fred Thomas
Charlotte Ann Haught Obit
Obituary: Haught, Charlotte Ann