Obituary: Foster, James Willard “Bub”

James Willard “Bub” Foster, 60, of Vienna, WV, passed away after a long illness surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born December 25, 1961, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late James and Joretta Starcher Foster. James was the business owner of Foster Contracting, who enjoyed car races and spending time with his family and friends.

James is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lisa Holbert Foster; One daughter, Alexis Foster; Three sons, Joshua Foster (Shandra), Justin Starkey, and Jacob Starkey; One sister, Charlotte Marshall; One brother, Rex Foster (Kathy); Nine grandchildren, Layla, Zach, Meegan, Taylin, Keatyn, Quinn, Jusiah, Everleigh, and Silas; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Roger Marshall.

A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Foster family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.