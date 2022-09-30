Obituary: Gregg, David Lee

David Lee Gregg, 60, of Parkersburg, died September 27, 2022, at the CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late William Murry and Minnie Alice (Baker) Gregg.

He worked at Nashua Photo for seventeen years and then at Camden Clark. He was a member of the North End Church of Christ and the West Virginia Kayak and Angler’s Association.

He is survived by his wife Patricia (Hardman) Dearth Gregg; daughter Desirae Dawn Hickman (Justin); her mother Jo Ann Gregg; stepdaughter Michele Lynne Dearth; sister Rosemary Eaton (David); nephews Scott Wilson, Jeff Wilson, and Jonathan Eaton; niece Rebecca Knotts; and cousin LeeAnn Shears.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter Rebecca Ann Dearth and a sister Janie Wilson.

Services will be Monday at 1:00 PM at Sunrise Baptist Church with Pastor Casey Dawson officiating.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery North. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.