Obituary: Gregg, David Lee

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Lee Gregg, 60, of Parkersburg, died September 27, 2022, at the CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late William Murry and Minnie Alice (Baker) Gregg.

He worked at Nashua Photo for seventeen years and then at Camden Clark.  He was a member of the North End Church of Christ and the West Virginia Kayak and Angler’s Association.

He is survived by his wife Patricia (Hardman) Dearth Gregg; daughter Desirae Dawn Hickman (Justin); her mother Jo Ann Gregg; stepdaughter Michele Lynne Dearth; sister Rosemary Eaton (David); nephews Scott Wilson, Jeff Wilson, and Jonathan Eaton; niece Rebecca Knotts; and cousin LeeAnn Shears.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter Rebecca Ann Dearth and a sister Janie Wilson.

Services will be Monday at 1:00 PM at Sunrise Baptist Church with Pastor Casey Dawson officiating.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery North. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
UPDATE: One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50
Wheeland arrested
Police: Janitor found with meth at Greenmont Elementary School
Power out on 7th Street
Power knocked out on 7th Street in Parkersburg
Morgantown High students walked out of class today to protest the flags being banned in schools.
Students in walkout reportedly threatened with suspension by teachers, superintendent says
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game

Latest News

Betty Lou Mathew Obit
Obituary: Mathew, Betty Lou
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Tallhamer, Janet Nina
William F. Bee Obit
Obituary: Bee, William F.
Gerald E. Hill Obit
Obituary: Hill, Gerald E.