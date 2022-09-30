Obituary: Hill, Gerald E.

Gerald E. Hill, 87, of Macksburg, passed away at 6:15 am, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born September 4, 1935, in Reno, OH, a son of Clifton A. and Wanda May Becker Hill.

Gerald had been employed at Inter Lake Steel and Globe Metals. He was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1953, and a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He attended the Waterford Church of the Nazarene and a member of Lowell American Legion Post 750. Gerald was a wonderful father and grandfather to many.

On May 8, 1959, he married Karen Achilles, who survives with two daughters and two sons: Gerry Lin (Terry) Perry of Lowell, Lisa Ann (Bob) DiNocco of New Hampshire, James D. (Tremilla) Hill of Tennessee, Rodney L. (Marsha) Vandermay of Minnesota, 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild and one brother and one sister. His parents, two brothers, and three sisters preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial in East Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

