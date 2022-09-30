Obituary: Mathew, Betty Lou

Betty Lou Mathew, 86, of Ravenswood, WV, died September 28, 2022, at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1936, in Arden, WV, and was the daughter of the late Denzil Elwood and Lela Mae Digman Proudfoot.

She retired in 1996 as assistant VP with Commercial Bank, now Wes Banco, in Ravenswood, WV, after 35 years of service. She was a North Ravenswood United Methodist Church member, enjoyed music, and served as the choir director at church. She enjoyed needlework, working in the yard, and spending time with her family. She was also a 1954 graduate of Philippi High School.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Deborah Sue (Brent) Shumaker of Ravenswood, WV; grandson, Mathew Douglas (Kelly) Giles of King George, VA, and great-grandson, Hudson Giles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eugene Mathew; one brother, Ronald Lee Proudfoot and one sister, Donetta Jewel Proudfoot.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 10th, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Reverend Don Maxson officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday one hour prior to the service from 5-6 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.