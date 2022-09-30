Obituary: McHenry, Starling Ann

Starling Ann McHenry, 83, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at The Wyngate Assisted Living.

She was born January 21, 1939, in Gilmer County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Austin and Irene Barker McHenry.

Starling was a Bethany United Methodist Church member, a youth counselor, and Chairman of the Administrative Board. She worked at the Bureau of Public Debt for 41 years before retirement. Starling enjoyed traveling and was an avid photographer.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her sisters: Joyce Taylor, of Pittsburgh, PA; Barbara Linch (Charles R.) of Vienna, WV; Sharon Rice (Larry), of Rockport, WV; and Deborah Ross (Bill), of Asheville, NC; and many nieces and nephews.

Starling is preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Irene Barker McHenry; her husband, Raymond “Bud” Littleton; and brother-in-law, Charles Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Public visitation will be one hour prior, beginning at 12 p.m., and family visitation will begin at 11 a.m. There will be no graveside service.

