Obituary: Tallhamer, Janet Nina

Janet Nina Tallhamer, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born November 5, 1941, a daughter of the late Christ J. Kallevig and Marie A. Kallevig.

Janet retired from the Wood County Board of Education as a cook after several years. She enjoyed playing cards and dice with her neighbors and also enjoyed shopping. She was a member of the Moose Lodge of Parkersburg and was a Baptist by faith.

Janet is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Landis R. Tallhamer; one daughter, Karen Blake (Kerry) of Washington, WV; one son, Joel Tallhamer (Joan) of Smyrna, Delaware; two sisters, Marilyn Radcliff of Ona, WV and Loretta McNamera (Jerry) of Riverton, Utah; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one on the way; two friends of 60 years, Anita and Johnny Scott; a special daughter, Dee Sakach; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Kallevig; a sister, Joyce Carey and one granddaughter, Larissa Tallhamer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Dave Carrico officiating. Visitation will be 6 PM- 8 PM Monday, October 3, 2022, at the funeral home. The entombment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tallhamer family.

