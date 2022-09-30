Obituary: Tallhamer, Janet Nina

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Janet Nina Tallhamer, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born November 5, 1941, a daughter of the late Christ J. Kallevig and Marie A. Kallevig.

Janet retired from the Wood County Board of Education as a cook after several years. She enjoyed playing cards and dice with her neighbors and also enjoyed shopping. She was a member of the Moose Lodge of Parkersburg and was a Baptist by faith.

Janet is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Landis R. Tallhamer; one daughter, Karen Blake (Kerry) of Washington, WV; one son, Joel Tallhamer (Joan) of Smyrna, Delaware; two sisters, Marilyn Radcliff of Ona, WV and Loretta McNamera (Jerry) of Riverton, Utah; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one on the way; two friends of 60 years, Anita and Johnny Scott; a special daughter, Dee Sakach; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Kallevig; a sister, Joyce Carey and one granddaughter, Larissa Tallhamer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Dave Carrico officiating. Visitation will be 6 PM- 8 PM Monday, October 3, 2022, at the funeral home. The entombment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tallhamer family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
UPDATE: One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50
Wheeland arrested
Police: Janitor found with meth at Greenmont Elementary School
Power out on 7th Street
Power knocked out on 7th Street in Parkersburg
Morgantown High students walked out of class today to protest the flags being banned in schools.
Students in walkout reportedly threatened with suspension by teachers, superintendent says
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Gregg, David Lee
Betty Lou Mathew Obit
Obituary: Mathew, Betty Lou
William F. Bee Obit
Obituary: Bee, William F.
Gerald E. Hill Obit
Obituary: Hill, Gerald E.