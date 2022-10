Robert Lee Westfall, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 28, 2022, at Stonerise in Parkersburg.

A graveside service will be 12 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

