October marks launch of Discovery World Lego drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October marks the launch of Discovery World on Market’s Lego drive. The initiative benefits the upcoming children’s museum.

The idea came to Discovery World Board Member Keith McClung in an instant.

“I stepped on a Lego at my house and every parent has probably stepped on a Lego and I thought to myself ‘Oh my gosh - these Legos. What are we going to do with them?’ and I thought ‘Wow the children’s Discovery World on Market can definitely use Legos.”

Now multiple local businesses are joining in.

How it works is simple. Go to a participating business, find their giant Lego donation box, and drop your donations in.

McClung said, “..., we know they’re expensive. As parents, we pay a lot for Legos so I want parents and grandparents to realize these Legos are going to have new life.”

McClung said donated Legos will be used in Discovery World’s after school programs, summer camps, and other kids activities.

“For example, there may be a summer camp where we have a Lego exercise where the kids are given a challenge. It may be build Parkersburg City Hall out of Legos or it may be build the Blennerhassett mansion,” he said.

Your kids don’t have to wait for the museum’s opening to learn from Legos. Giving back is a lesson in and of itself.

McClung said, “I think it’s really good for the kids to do that. It’s good for the kids to really experience that gift of giving to other kids.”

The drive will save the museum money, which will be used for other museum-related expenses, according to McClung.

Participating businesses include...

Crown Florals & Gifts - 1933 Ohio Avenue, Parkersburg

Maka Mia Pizza - 327 Juliana Street, Parkersburg

Sweetfrog Frozen Yogurt - 2820 Pike Street, Parkersburg

Smith Orthodontics - 6 Rosemar Circle, Parkersburg

WVU Parkersburg - 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg

Jeremiah’s Coffee House - 175 Front Street, Marietta

Smiles on the Boulevard - 609 Washington Boulevard, Belpre

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.