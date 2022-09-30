Parkersburg South volleyball hosts Williamstown

By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In the third match of the Tri Volleyball Tournament hosted at Parkersburg South, the Williamstown Yellowjackets defeated the Patriots two sets to one.

Williamstown rolled in the first set, but the Patriots returned the favor winning by double digits in the second set.

The third and final set was a back and forth one but the Yellowjackets came out on top to finish their tournament a perfect 2-0.

