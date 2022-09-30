Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley

WTAP News @ Noon- Pet of the Week: Baloo!
By Andrew Noll
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!

Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs.

Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash. He has already been neutered.

If you are looking to adopt Baloo or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website www.hsov.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheeland arrested
Police: Janitor found with meth at Greenmont Elementary School
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Morgantown High students walked out of class today to protest the flags being banned in schools.
Students in walkout reportedly threatened with suspension by teachers, superintendent says
Power out on 7th Street
Power knocked out on 7th Street in Parkersburg
Ritchie Co. Schools to get new superintendent Nov. 1
Ritchie Co. Schools to get new superintendent Nov. 1

Latest News

Meet Jax! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Meet Jax! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
WTAP News @ Noon - Meet Jax! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
WTAP News @ Noon - Meet Jax! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Meet Frankie! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Frankie from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
WTAP News @ Noon - Meet Frankie! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
WTAP News @ Noon - Meet Frankie! WTAP's Pet of the Week!