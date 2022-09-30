Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!

Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs.

Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash. He has already been neutered.

If you are looking to adopt Baloo or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website www.hsov.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

