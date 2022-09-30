Power knocked out on 7th Street in Parkersburg

WTAP News @ 10
By Kirk Greenfield and Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A large power outage turned off traffic lights and more along 7th Street in Parkersburg on Thursday. Parkersburg Police say a car hit a telephone pole along East Street near Mary Street, knocking out two transformers.

Power went out along the south side of 7th Street between the split at 8th Street and Park Avenue. More than a dozen traffic lights went out of service, creating havoc at intersections.

MonPower estimates as many as 1,500 customers were without power. Crews are on scene and power is said to be restored by 11 p.m.

Parkersburg police want to remind drivers to treat any non-functioning traffic signal as a 4-way stop, with drivers taking turns to advance according to state traffic laws.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Williamstown bleacher project
Williamstown vs. St. Marys football game moved to Stadium Field after setbacks with Williamstown’s new home stands
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Multiple arrests made by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force

Latest News

Wheeland arrested
Police: Janitor found with meth at Greenmont Elementary School
Franklin Elementary staff gather to celebrate.
Two local elementary schools improve enough to get off of CSI plan
Band of the Week - Waterford
Waterford is this week’s Band of the Week
Power outage on 7th Street
WTAP News @ 10 - Power outage on 7th Street