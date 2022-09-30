Power knocked out on 7th Street in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A large power outage turned off traffic lights and more along 7th Street in Parkersburg on Thursday. Parkersburg Police say a car hit a telephone pole along East Street near Mary Street, knocking out two transformers.

Power went out along the south side of 7th Street between the split at 8th Street and Park Avenue. More than a dozen traffic lights went out of service, creating havoc at intersections.

MonPower estimates as many as 1,500 customers were without power. Crews are on scene and power is said to be restored by 11 p.m.

Parkersburg police want to remind drivers to treat any non-functioning traffic signal as a 4-way stop, with drivers taking turns to advance according to state traffic laws.

