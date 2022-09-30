This is Home: A look into the Williamstown and St. Marys rivalry

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Williamstown and Saint Marys are getting ready for a big night on the football field as their schools take on each other in a rivalry game.

Friday night is the Williamstown versus Saint Marys football game.

The rivalry has been going on for numerous years so we talked with students from both schools about the rivalry.

Williamstown High School’s junior Aiden Corbett plays football for the school and talks about the atmosphere of the game.

Corbett said, “There is definitely a lot of build up to this game, a lot more than normal, but other than that I don’t view it differently. I mean it’s just another game we have to go out, handle business, and come back.”

St. Marys High School senior Lilly Snyder talked about why this game in particular is a big deal.

Snyder said, “This one is pretty big because it’s closer to home and everyone is pretty good friends from each school so it’s pretty fun to play the game with friends.”

Rickie Allen is a senior football player for Williamstown High School. He described the support the team gets from the Yellowjackets community.

Allen said, “I’d say the whole community; the teachers, the staff, the students, and the parents. Everybody supports us every weeks, so that’s nice.”

Brayden Hall is a senior at St. Marys and talks about the reason behind the rivalry.

Hall said, “You get to see a lot closer friends because Williamstown is not very far. It’s a big rivalry but everyone is nice to each other. Just good teams; it’s always been close.”

The Williamstown vs. St. Marys football game is will start at 7 pm at Parkersburg High School’s Stadium Field.

