UPDATE: One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50

One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.(Laura Bowen, WTAP)
By Samantha Cavalli, Alexa Griffey and Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, one person died due to a two-vehicle wreck on Robert Byrd Highway (Route 50) and Montgomery Hill Road.

Responders, prior to arrival, had been notified that a female in the crash had been ejected from an involved vehicle. She was pronounced dead on arrival. The identity of the female has not been released at this time.

One driver was treated at the scene, and the other driver was taken to WVU Camden Clark Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement was called to the scene around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The crash is being investigated by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Wood County crash team.

Other agencies on the scene were the West Virginia Public Service Commission and the West Virginia Department of Highways.

The intersection of Robert C. Byrd Highway and Montgomery Hill Road, which was shut down, has been reopened.

The investigation in this matter is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Original Story: 3:30 p.m.

According to dispatchers, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time.

Traffic going westbound has been cut off, and traffic going eastbound is going to be slow.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, East Wood Volunteer Fire Department, Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department, and WVU Medicine Camden Clark Ambulance Center responded to the scene.

