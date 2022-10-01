2022 Football Frenzy Week 7 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Week 7 Football Frenzy B Block

We are about to enter October, and football season is nearly halfway over. Many teams across the Mid-Ohio Valley were facing their toughest tests of the season.

Williamstown defeats Class A rival St. Marys 49-14.

Parkersburg loses on the road to George Washington 42-10.

Parkersburg South suffers its first loss of the season to Bridgeport at home 28-20.

The undefeated Doddridge Bulldogs remain undefeated, shutting out the Wirt County Tigers in Elizabeth 22-0. This is Wirt County’s first loss of the year.

Marietta loses 14-7 over Brooke at home.

The Belpre Golden Eagles get shut out at home by the Southern Tornadoes 50-0.

The Warren Warriors get back in the win column with a win at home against Vinton County 20-13.

Fort Frye defeats Point Pleasant (W.VA.) on the road 44-0.

Waterford shuts out South Gallia on the road 47-0.

The Frontier Cougars lose at home to Conotton Valley 50-7.

Eastern gets a win at home against Trimble 27-14.

The reigning Class A State Champion Ritchie County Rebels get their first win of the season against the Ravenswood Red Devils 28-6.

Roane County defeats Ripley at home 40-6.

