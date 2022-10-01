Lowell Octoberfest kicks off its 46th year

“It wouldn’t be Octoberfest without rain.”
The Lowell Octoberfest kicked off for it’s 46th year today. Even in the rain, the two day...
The Lowell Octoberfest kicked off for it’s 46th year today. Even in the rain, the two day event’s first day wasn’t dampened.(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWELL, OH. (WTAP) -

The Lowell Octoberfest kicked off for its 46th year today. Even in the rain, the two day event’s first day wasn’t dampened.

The signature bratwurst sandwiches and fire roasted rotisserie chickens were being served, booths were set up, and music was playing.

Josh Harris, the chairman of the festival has been on the committee for 12 years.

According to Harris, the best part of the festival is getting to spend time with friends and everyone in the community.

Harris said it wouldn’t be Octoberfest without the rain, and they still have what everyone looks forward to each year.

“They all come to eat, that’s the biggest thing. And the second thing is entertainment, we usually have a good line of entertainment. They got the flea market and everything like that.”

Also enjoying the festival was 94 year old Mildred Schendeman {sh-win-duh-men}

Mildred started the Octoberfest back in 1976. She ran the event until 2019. Due to COVID the festival was cancelled in 2020. Her son started to take over most of the duties to run the event in 2021, according to Mildred’s daughter.

94-year old Mildred Schwendeman started the Lowell Octoberfest in 1976.
94-year old Mildred Schwendeman started the Lowell Octoberfest in 1976.(Alexa Griffey)

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
UPDATE: One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50
Man in custody in connection with homicide
Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting
Wheeland arrested
Police: Janitor found with meth at Greenmont Elementary School
Power out on 7th Street
Power knocked out on 7th Street in Parkersburg

Latest News

The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and...
Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction
An open community meeting to will be held to discuss Washington County’s Strategic Plan.
People in Washington County are being asked for input to plan the future of the county.
Saturday starts W.Va's fall forest fire season. Hours for outdoor burns have limited.
W.VA. Fall Forest Fire Season Starts October 1st
Man in custody in connection with homicide
Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting