People in Washington County are being asked for input to plan the future of the county.

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -

There will be an open community meeting to discuss the Washington County’s strategic plan.

The three county commissioners were contacted by the Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Service at Ohio University, according to Washington County Commissioner James Booth.

Booth explained that through a grant, the Voinovich school and the commission are looking at the critical infrastructure needed for the county. This could be residential or commercial and include things like gas lines, broadband, sewer, tourism, or walking paths.

Booth said they hope community members will come and share their thoughts at the meeting.

“The public should have input on the way the county moves forward. Collaboration, working with the public and other officials, and everyone working together makes for a better Washington County.”

The meeting will be October 4th and 6:30pm at The Gathering Place on North 7th St. in Marietta.

