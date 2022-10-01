W.VA. Fall Forest Fire Season Starts October 1st

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Starting Saturday, October 1st and going through December 31st, you’ll need to be more aware of the hours you can burn outdoors.

Starting on the first, outdoor burns can only occur between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 A.M., according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. There are other guidelines that must be followed. Violations could result in a maximum fine of $1000.

In a news release from the West Virginia division of forestry, they explain that debris burning is the most common cause of wild fires in West Virginia.

The release explains the reason why the fall season is dangerous is because the air holds less moisture. This creates dry leaves and dry forest floors, making it easier to catch fire.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.