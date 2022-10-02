An EV car show wrapped up National Drive Electric Week

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

There was an electric vehicle car show in Civitan Park Sunday.

National Drive Electric Week is wrapped Sunday and local groups decided to hold a car show for it.

Electric Southeast Ohio and West Virginia Electric Auto Association partnered together to hold the car show.

Organizer Jacob Richard talked about the importance of the car show.

Richard said, “Just a better understanding of electric vehicles, and if the fit is right for them. Trying to let them know all the good work that is going on.”

People not only were able to have questions answered at the show, but also got the opportunity to test drive electric vehicles.

