Marietta hosts Baldwin Wallace for OAC conference football game

Marietta vs BW
Marietta vs BW(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Pioneers after coming off a huge victory last week, came back home and hosted conference rival Baldwin Wallace University.

In what was a miserable game due to weather, the Marietta Pioneers and Yellowjackets battled hard on the field.

Baldwin Wallace took a lead into half time but the real action was not until the last three minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Yellowjackets were up 20-14, but Marietta orchestrated a drive and took the lead 21-20 with a touchdown from Connor Vierstra to Derek Witsberger, giving Baldwin Wallace the ball back with 2:26 to go.

But, Baldwin Wallace would strike back on a touchdown pass from Joey Marousek taking a 26-21 lead and giving Marietta a little over a minute to score.

But the Pioneers would do just that as Dawson Snyder makes a long touchdown reception to take a 29-26 lead with 53 seconds left on the clock.

Baldwin Wallace would drive all the way down field and score a touchdown with six second left in the game to take the victory over Marietta College.

