Marshall Thundering Herd host Gardner-Webb

marshall vs GW
marshall vs GW(Keith Morehouse, WSAZ)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In what is their first home game since the opening week of college football, the Marshall Thundering Herd hosted the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.

Marshall started off hot with a big touchdown off the screen pass, but Gardner-Webb was able to tie it up with a pick six of Henry Colombi.

But the Herd’s defense was outstanding and did not allow a single point on the day.

Marshall was able to defeat Gardner-Webb 28-7 and move to 3-2 on the season.

