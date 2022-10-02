A memorial walk was held for Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month

A Walk to Remember
A Walk to Remember
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

October is pregnancy loss awareness month.

The MOV Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group held a memorial walk today for families who lost children.

A Walk to Remember allows families to come together to remember their children and support each other.

The event has been going on for over 20 years and organizer Naomi King talks about the importance of the event.

King said, “It brings together those who have lost a newborn, miscarriage, ectopic; just a verity of different losses that can occur during pregnancy. We do this every year to just gather and get these people together so they know that there are others out there that they can reach out to.”

If you are interested in joining the MOV Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group you can visit their Facebook page:

MOV Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group - Facebook

