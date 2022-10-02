A memorial walk was held for Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

October is pregnancy loss awareness month.

The MOV Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group held a memorial walk today for families who lost children.

A Walk to Remember allows families to come together to remember their children and support each other.

The event has been going on for over 20 years and organizer Naomi King talks about the importance of the event.

King said, “It brings together those who have lost a newborn, miscarriage, ectopic; just a verity of different losses that can occur during pregnancy. We do this every year to just gather and get these people together so they know that there are others out there that they can reach out to.”

If you are interested in joining the MOV Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group you can visit their Facebook page:

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.