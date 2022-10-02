A reenactment was held to wrap up Pioneer Day

Civil War Reenactment at Pioneer Day
Civil War Reenactment at Pioneer Day(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Civil War reenactment was apart of the 19th annual Pioneer Day event that concluded Sunday.

Several reenactors had tents set up to show visitors what a camp looked like during the Civil War.

Reenactor Rebecca Page talked about the importance of holding reenactments and events like Pioneer Day.

Page said, “I hope they learn the history. I am a firm believer that if we don’t know the good and the bad of our history, we are bound to repeat it.”

The two day long event had vendors, music, demonstrations and more on Saturday and the reenactment on Sunday.

More information on Pioneer Day can be found on their Facebook Page:

Wirt County Pioneer Day - Facebook

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody in connection with homicide
Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
UPDATE: One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50
The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and...
Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction
An open community meeting to will be held to discuss Washington County’s Strategic Plan.
People in Washington County are being asked for input to plan the future of the county.
Scores and highlights from Week 2 of M.O.V. High School football
2022 Football Frenzy Week 7 Recap

Latest News

A Walk to Remember
A memorial walk was held for Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month
The Lowell Octoberfest kicked off for it’s 46th year today. Even in the rain, the two day...
Lowell Octoberfest kicks off its 46th year
An open community meeting to will be held to discuss Washington County’s Strategic Plan.
People in Washington County are being asked for input to plan the future of the county.
The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and...
Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction