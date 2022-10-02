Suspect in Pomeroy homicide a ‘person of interest’ in Mason homicide

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT
MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Police had identified a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney identified Wayne Leib as a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting.

Officers say the shooting happened Friday in the 500 block of Front Street.

“We’re still in the early stages of the investigation,” he said, “We’re gonna work this very thoroughly. Right now, there is no need for panic or alarm to the citizens of Mason.”

At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released.

The Pomeroy Police Department arrested Leib in connection with the death of Dwayne Qualls on Friday.

Qualls was shot and killed in the 100 block of Spring Avenue in Pomeroy Friday evening.

The shooting in Pomeroy that Leib was arrested for occurred more than three hours after the shooting in Mason.

McKinney told WSAZ that the two incidents may be connected, but police are still narrowing down details.

“There is some corroborating evidence that might link the two homicides together,” McKinney said.

Neighbors along Front Street said this isn’t something that normally happens in Mason.

One woman said even a full day later she was still shaken up by the shooting.

“The street started filling up with law enforcement and everything going on, and I asked one of the cops are we safe? What’s going on? He told me just to stay in the house.”

