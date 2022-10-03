2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick or Treat times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick or treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022.

WEST VIRGINIA

Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

North Hills: Monday, October 31; 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Ripley: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

Marietta: Saturday, October 29; 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Athens: Monday, October 31; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

