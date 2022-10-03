2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick or Treat times
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick or treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022.
WEST VIRGINIA
Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
North Hills: Monday, October 31; 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Ripley: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
OHIO
Marietta: Saturday, October 29; 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Athens: Monday, October 31; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
You can submit Trick or Treat times or information to phillip.hickman@wtap.com or news@wtap.com.
Keep checking WTAP for more information as it becomes available.
