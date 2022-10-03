The fall seasons brings stricter laws for outdoor fires

Fines can be issued for violation of laws
The fall season bring stricter laws and regulations for outdoor fires.
The fall season bring stricter laws and regulations for outdoor fires.(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

As we get into fall, Officials say we need to be more careful of burning things outdoors.

Fall forest fire season started October first limiting the hours you can have outdoor burns.

Jeremy Jones is the Assistant State Forester for Fire in the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

According to Jones, as the leaves fall off the trees, more sunlight can hit the forest floor. This causes the floor to dry out and makes it easier to catch fire.

Jones said that most of the forest fires in West Virginia are manmade.

”Year in and year out, the majority of our fires are started by people burning debris. So that’s why we have the fire laws that we do to hopefully help curb some of that.”

Jones said the easiest thing people can do to help prevent forest fires is to follow the laws and use common sense.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Law enforcement released the name of the victim in a fatal car wreck on Route 50
The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and...
Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction
Man in custody in connection with homicide
Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting
An open community meeting to will be held to discuss Washington County’s Strategic Plan.
People in Washington County are being asked for input to plan the future of the county.
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays

Latest News

Middle school students learn CPR/AED
Students learn CPR/AED for S.T.E.A.M classes at Caperton Center
ADVA launches Operation We Remember to raise awareness about veteran suicide prevention.
Two events will be held to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot
Accused murderer Victor Lee Thompson will stay in Wood County after judge denied a motion to...
Opening statements to start Tuesday the Victor Lee Thompson Trial
EV Car Show
An EV car show wrapped up National Drive Electric Week