Fort Frye boys golf team wins District Championship

Fort Frye's golf team advances to the Div. III state tournament after winning districts on Monday
Fort Frye's golf team advances to the Div. III state tournament after winning districts on Monday(Fort Frye Local Schools)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Fort Frye Cadets boys golf team advances to the Division III State golf tournament, after getting the team victory in the East District tournament at River Greens golf course in West Lafayette.

The Cadets were led by senior Dawson Layton and freshman Chatum Courson, who each shot 79, and were co-medalists in Monday’s event. Fort Frye also had contributions from senior Kelson McCurdy, and junior Brandon Dye, who each shot 82. The four scores were the combined lowest, with a 322.

Fort Frye now advances to the Division III golf tournament which will be played at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury, Ohio. The tournament begins on Friday, October 14 and will conclude on Saturday, October 15.

Hiland finished in second place, with a team score of 337.

Frontier’s Lukas Reed entered the district tournament as an individual, as he shot an 87, but did not qualify as an individual for the state tournament.

