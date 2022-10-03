Obituary: Boyer, Calvin Eugene

Calvin Eugene Boyer, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on April 2, 1953, in Newark, OH, the son of the late Calvin Clayton and Lakie Irene Travis Boyer.

Calvin was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.  He enjoyed doing yard sales and watching western and comedy movies.  Also tinkering on projects, especially with nuts and bolts he had collected.

Calvin is survived by his sister Dorothy Ann Smith (Frank) of Davisville, brother James E. Boyer (Janis) of Vienna, four step-sons, Joe, Mark, Harold, and Tony Daugherty, several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a very close friend Bob Grimm.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Lenoma Naylor Boyer in 2012, brother and sister-in-law William and Bessie Boyer, and sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Carson Boyce.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

