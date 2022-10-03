Obituary: Bush, Alfred Kenneth (Kenny)

Alfred Kenneth (Kenny) Bush, 63, of Vienna, WV, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kelly Bush; three sons, Keegan Bush, Dr. Chad Bush (Shayna Bush), and Kenny Bush (Tracy Bush); daughter Alexandra Carpenter (Michael Carpenter); and five grandchildren (Mason, Weston, Rayne, Landon, and Leland); as well as his sister Belinda Skidmore and half-sister Mary Snyder (Jason Snyder). He is preceded in death by his father, Charles (Chuck) Bush, and his mother, Frances Bush.

*Sigh*...This is the most appropriate way to begin for those that were fortunate enough to know him. Kenny was very active in sports at a young age, especially football and wrestling. He went on to play college football at West Virginia Tech and always got a kick out of people reminiscing on his county champ days. His passion for sports transitioned into his love for watching his kids and grandkids play their sports. Even though he could most likely be found pacing back and forth or hiding behind random trees.

He was extremely proud of his family and would do anything for them. He had the most infectious laugh that brought true joy to those around him. He was always good for a Sling Blade or John Wayne quote that could always make you laugh. When you were with him, you knew how kind and genuine a person he was. He might not have expressed it in so many words, but what he did say was always honest and true.

He was a proud Solvay Advanced Polymers family member for almost 30 years. He was the strongest and most determined man we have ever known. No one worked harder than he did, and he was truly the best role model to his family and everyone around him. A quote that best sums up how everyone felt about him after meeting him is, “I know your father; he is a good man.” We are so proud of him; that is how he will always be remembered. We love you, Big K.

The memorial service will be held Sunday, October 9th, 2022, from 4-8 PM at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home in Vienna. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kenny’s name to:

City of Vienna Parks

P.O. Box 5097

Vienna, WV 26105

We are placing a bench at McDonough Park to honor his hard work and determination.

